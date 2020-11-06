Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Petiq (PETQ)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Buy rating on Petiq (PETQ) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 62.6% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Petiq with a $42.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.99 and a one-year low of $15.83. Currently, Petiq has an average volume of 354.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

PetIQ, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segments produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel. The Services segment represents all veterinary services, and related product sales provided by the firm directly to consumers. Its brands include Advecta, Betsy Farms, Delightibles, Tex Ranch, Mimis Market, and PetLock. The company was founded by McCord Christensen in 2010 and is headquartered in Eagle, ID.