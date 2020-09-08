Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Mylan (MYL)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Mylan (MYL) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.7% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Sol-Gel Technologies, and ANI Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mylan with a $23.00 average price target.

Based on Mylan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.73 billion and net profit of $39.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.85 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $169 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MYL in relation to earlier this year.

Mylan NV is a pharmaceutical healthcare company. The firm engages in the development, license, manufacture, market and distribution of generic, branded generic and specialty pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Rest of World. The North America segment develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized and cream, or ointment form. The Europe segment operates through subsidiaries in Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Spain. The Rest of World segment comprises of operations in Japan, Australia, China, Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa, Middle East and South East Asia. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hatfield, the United Kingdom.

