Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Meridian Interstate Bancorp (EBSB)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Meridian Interstate Bancorp (EBSB) on July 22 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 53.2% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meta Financial Group, Brookline Bancorp, and United Bankshares.

Meridian Interstate Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

The company has a one-year high of $20.86 and a one-year low of $8.88. Currently, Meridian Interstate Bancorp has an average volume of 173.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Peabody, MA.