Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.56, close to its 52-week high of $27.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.8% and a 65.7% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Acushnet Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MasterCraft Boat Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.33, representing a 12.8% upside. In a report issued on December 22, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings’ market cap is currently $470.8M and has a P/E ratio of -20.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -14.36.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCFT in relation to earlier this year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest segment. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities. The NauticStar segment includes recreational boats primarily used for salt water fishing, and general recreational boating. The Crest segment produces pontoon boats and are primarily used for general recreational boating. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vonore, TN.