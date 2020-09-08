Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Independent Bank Group (IBTX). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 53.7% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Independent Bank Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.33.

Independent Bank Group’s market cap is currently $2.07B and has a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.55.

Independent Bank Group, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides a wide range of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals, and individual through its subsidiary, Independent Bank. The firm’s services include checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management. The company was founded on September 20, 2002 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.