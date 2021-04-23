Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Hilltop Holdings (HTH)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Buy rating on Hilltop Holdings (HTH) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 54.2% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Pinnacle Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hilltop Holdings with a $34.00 average price target.

Based on Hilltop Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $477 million and net profit of $116 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $312 million and had a net profit of $49.28 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 86 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HTH in relation to earlier this year.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending. The Mortgage Origination segment, through the Bank’s subsidiary, PrimeLending, handles loan processing, underwriting and closings in-house. The Insurance segment operates through NLC, which provides fire and limited homeowners insurance for low value dwellings and manufactured homes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.