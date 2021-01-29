Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Buy rating on Heritage Commerce (HTBK) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 88.7% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Heritage Commerce with a $9.50 average price target.

Heritage Commerce’s market cap is currently $549.4M and has a P/E ratio of 21.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.46.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HTBK in relation to earlier this year.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company which provides banking services through their subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Factoring. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.