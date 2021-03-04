Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Envestnet (ENV)

In a report released yesterday, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Envestnet (ENV). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.99.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 68.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Envestnet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.40.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $92.51 and a one-year low of $45.53. Currently, Envestnet has an average volume of 492.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the Envestnet and Envestnet/Yodlee business segments. The Envestnet segment provides wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet/ Yodlee segment offers a data aggregation and data intelligence platform for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.