Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Dollar General (DG)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Dollar General (DG). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $178.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.6% and a 74.8% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Dollar General has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $241.88, which is a 37.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

Dollar General’s market cap is currently $45.94B and has a P/E ratio of 19.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 32.86.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of DG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2020, William C. Rhodes, a Director at DG bought 3,194 shares for a total of $105,913.

Based in Tennessee and founded in 1939, Dollar General Corp. is a discount retailer, which provides various merchandise products including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel, in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States.