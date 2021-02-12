Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on CatchMark Timber (CTT)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on CatchMark Timber (CTT) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.39, close to its 52-week high of $11.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 65.0% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Mid-America Apartment, and Equity Residential.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CatchMark Timber is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

CatchMark Timber’s market cap is currently $555.4M and has a P/E ratio of -20.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.06.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses. The Real Estate segment includes timberland sales, cost of timberland sales and large dispositions. The Investment Management segment includes investments in and income/loss from unconsolidated joint ventures and asset management fee revenues earned for management of these joint ventures. The company was founded on September 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.