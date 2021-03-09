Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Casey’s General (CASY)

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Casey’s General (CASY). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $202.21, close to its 52-week high of $213.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.4% and a 66.1% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Leggett & Platt.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Casey’s General with a $219.00 average price target, a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $223.00 price target.

Casey’s General’s market cap is currently $7.47B and has a P/E ratio of 23.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.43.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CASY in relation to earlier this year.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items. The company was founded by Donald F. Lamberti in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, IA.

