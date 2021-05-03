Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Casella Waste (CWST)

Raymond James analyst Patrick Brown maintained a Buy rating on Casella Waste (CWST) today and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.11, close to its 52-week high of $68.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 81.1% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Casella Waste has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.00.

Based on Casella Waste’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $200 million and net profit of $62.92 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $194 million and had a net profit of $9.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CWST in relation to earlier this year.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. is a solid waste services company, which engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, primarily in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments. The Eastern region segment is vertically integrated, with transfer, landfill, processing and recycling assets serviced by collection operations. The Western region segment also consists of wastesheds in western New York, which includes Ithaca, Elmira, Oneonta, Lowville, Potsdam, Geneva, Auburn, Rochester, Dunkirk, Jamestown and Olean markets. The Recycling segment provides a full range of solid waste services, and larger-scale recycling and commodity brokerage operations. The Other segment offers organic services, ancillary operations, major accounts and industrial services, discontinued operations, and earnings from equity method investees. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, VT.