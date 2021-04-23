Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR)

Raymond James analyst Ammar Samma maintained a Buy rating on Capstar Financial Holdings (CSTR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.56, close to its 52-week high of $19.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 43.1% and a 82.4% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], The First Of Long Island, and Live Oak Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capstar Financial Holdings with a $17.50 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $19.13 and a one-year low of $9.01. Currently, Capstar Financial Holdings has an average volume of 68.66K.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company of CapStar Bank. Its products and services include: commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; private banking and wealth management services; and correspondent banking services. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.