Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Canadian Natural (CNQ)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Natural (CNQ), with a price target of C$26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 44.4% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and Advantage Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Canadian Natural with a $20.46 average price target, which is a 29.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Evercore ISI also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Canadian Natural’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.34 billion and net profit of $597 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.83 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $776 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is a senior oil and natural gas production company. It engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The company was founded on November 7, 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More on CNQ: