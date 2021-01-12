Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Bristol Myers (BMY)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on Bristol Myers (BMY) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.97, close to its 52-week high of $68.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bristol Myers with a $74.89 average price target.

Bristol Myers’ market cap is currently $146.8B and has a P/E ratio of -208.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BMY in relation to earlier this year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The firm offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

