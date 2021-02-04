Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Baxter International (BAX)

In a report released today, Lawrence Keusch from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Baxter International (BAX). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 71.1% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Baxter International with a $90.38 average price target, representing a 17.9% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Based on Baxter International’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.97 billion and net profit of $356 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.85 billion and had a net profit of $369 million.

Baxter International, Inc. provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems; and pharmacy automation, software and services. It operates through the following segment: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific. The company was founded by Davis Baxter in 1931 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.