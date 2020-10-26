Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Azul SA (AZUL)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Buy rating on Azul SA (AZUL) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 55.0% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Consolidated Airlines, Allegiant Travel Company, and United Airlines Holdings.

Azul SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.67.

Based on Azul SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $402 million and GAAP net loss of $2.94 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.62 billion and had a net profit of $352 million.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports. The company was founded by David Neeleman on January 03, 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.