Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

Catie Powers- October 16, 2020, 7:42 AM EDT

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 52.5% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals with a $47.40 average price target, implying a 37.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $62.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.04 and a one-year low of $16.85. Currently, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average volume of 629.3K.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

