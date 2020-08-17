Raymond James Maintains Their Buy Rating on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on Antares Pharma (ATRS) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -3.3% and a 41.5% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as ANI Pharmaceuticals, Aerie Pharma, and PLx Pharma.

Antares Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.83, which is a 97.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.13 and a one-year low of $1.60. Currently, Antares Pharma has an average volume of 1.04M.

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

