Raymond James Maintains a Sell Rating on MSC Industrial (MSM)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Sell rating on MSC Industrial (MSM) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.46.

MSC Industrial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $69.67.

Based on MSC Industrial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending May 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $835 million and net profit of $77.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $867 million and had a net profit of $79.6 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MSM in relation to earlier this year.

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies. The company was founded by Sidney Jacobson in 1941 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.