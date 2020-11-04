Raymond James Maintains a Sell Rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP)

Raymond James analyst Steven Seedhouse maintained a Sell rating on Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $95.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Seedhouse is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 43.9% success rate. Seedhouse covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crispr Therapeutics AG with a $101.42 average price target.

Based on Crispr Therapeutics AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $148K and GAAP net loss of $92.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $212 million and had a net profit of $138 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.