Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Zoetis (ZTS)

In a report released yesterday, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Zoetis (ZTS). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $169.25, close to its 52-week high of $176.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 40.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zoetis with a $180.56 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $176.64 and a one-year low of $90.14. Currently, Zoetis has an average volume of 1.61M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 90 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZTS in relation to earlier this year.

Zoetis, Inc. discovers, develops and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The company operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal. The company provides its services though five categories namely, anti-invectives, vaccines, parasitic ides, medicated feed additives, and other pharmaceuticals. Zoetis was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.