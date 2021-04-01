Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Wingstop (WING)

In a report released today, Brian Vaccaro from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop (WING). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $127.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 54.3% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wingstop with a $161.73 average price target, which is a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Wingstop’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $63.28 million and GAAP net loss of $6.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $53.19 million and had a net profit of $3.05 million.

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.