Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Two Harbors (TWO)

In a report released yesterday, Stephen Laws from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Two Harbors (TWO). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.42.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Two Harbors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.71.

Based on Two Harbors’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $72.82 million and net profit of $202 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $315 million and had a net profit of $306 million.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.