Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Take-Two (TTWO)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok maintained a Hold rating on Take-Two (TTWO) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $167.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 85.0% success rate. Marok covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Microsoft, and Bumble.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Take-Two with a $214.06 average price target.

Take-Two’s market cap is currently $19.31B and has a P/E ratio of 39.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Canada and Latin America. The company was founded by Ryan A. Brant in 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.