Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Hold rating on Spirit Airlines (SAVE) on July 22. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Syth covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spirit Airlines is a Hold with an average price target of $20.33, implying a 19.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

Spirit Airlines’ market cap is currently $1.52B and has a P/E ratio of 91.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.62.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. The company’s customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

