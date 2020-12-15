Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Shift4 Payments (FOUR)

In a report released today, John Davis from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Shift4 Payments (FOUR). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $62.78, close to its 52-week high of $66.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 78.2% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Shift4 Payments with a $62.64 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $66.24 and a one-year low of $30.00. Currently, Shift4 Payments has an average volume of 1.02M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FOUR in relation to earlier this year.

Shift4 Payments Inc is provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions. The company offers software providers a single integration to an end-to-end payments offering, a powerful gateway and a robust suite of technology solutions (including cloud enablement, business intelligence, analytics, and mobile) to enhance the value of their software suites and simplify payment acceptance. The Shift4 Model is built to serve a range of merchants from small-to-medium-sized businesses to large and complex enterprises across numerous verticals, including lodging, leisure, and food and beverage.