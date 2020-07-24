Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Precision Drilling (PDS)

In a report released today, Andrew Bradford from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Precision Drilling (PDS), with a price target of C$0.90. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.66.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Precision Drilling is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $0.86, implying a 34.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$1.10 price target.

Based on Precision Drilling’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $379 million and GAAP net loss of $5.28 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $434 million and had a net profit of $25.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PDS in relation to earlier this year.

Precision Drilling Corp. provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rig, directional drilling, oilfield supply, and manufacturing divisions. The Completion and Production Services segment involves snubbing, rental, camp and catering, and wastewater treatment divisions. The company was founded on March 25, 1985 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.