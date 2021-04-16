Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Netflix (NFLX)

Raymond James analyst Andrew Marok maintained a Hold rating on Netflix (NFLX) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $549.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 93.8% success rate. Marok covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, and Take-Two.

Netflix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $620.13, representing a 14.0% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $550.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $593.29 and a one-year low of $393.60. Currently, Netflix has an average volume of 4.52M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NFLX in relation to earlier this year.

Netflix, Inc. is a subscription-based streaming service through which members can view TV shows, documentaries and movies on any internet-connected device. The company also offers its DVD-by-mail service in the United States. Founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings Jr., on August 29, 1997, Netflix is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.