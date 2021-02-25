Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on NetApp (NTAP)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on NetApp (NTAP). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.57, close to its 52-week high of $71.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 60.7% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and CommScope Holding.

NetApp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.12, a -3.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $71.68 and a one-year low of $34.66. Currently, NetApp has an average volume of 2.03M.

NetApp, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and technical support of storage and data management solutions. It offers cloud data services, data storage software, data backup and recovery, all-flash storage, converged systems, data infrastructure management, ONTAP data security, and hybrid flash storage. The company was founded by David Hitz, James K. Lau and Michael Malcolm in April 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.