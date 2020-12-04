Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

In a report released yesterday, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Nasdaq (NDAQ). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $124.90.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 75.0% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

Nasdaq has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.81, representing a 14.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $134.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $139.50 and a one-year low of $71.66. Currently, Nasdaq has an average volume of 789.7K.

Nasdaq, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses. The Corporate Services segment includes its corporate solutions and listing services businesses. The Information Services segment includes data products, index licensing and services businesses. The Market Technology segment is a global technology solutions provider and partner to exchanges, clearing organizations, central securities depositories, regulators, banks, brokers and corporate businesses. The company was founded by Gordon S. Macklin in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, NY.