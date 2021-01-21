Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

Catie Powers- January 21, 2021, 7:26 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Limestone Bancorp (LMST). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 96.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Limestone Bancorp.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Limestone Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.2 million and net profit of $2.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.96 million and had a net profit of $2.28 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The company includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts