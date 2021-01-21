Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Limestone Bancorp (LMST). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 30.8% and a 96.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Guaranty Federal Bancshares, and First Business Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Limestone Bancorp.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Limestone Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.2 million and net profit of $2.07 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.96 million and had a net profit of $2.28 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The company includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.