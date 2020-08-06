Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Inter Parfums (IPAR) on July 22. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 63.7% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Inter Parfums with a $39.49 average price target.

Based on Inter Parfums’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $145 million and net profit of $10.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $178 million and had a net profit of $18.89 million.

Inter Parfums, Inc. engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through following segments: European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances. Its brands include Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, Bebe, Coach, Dunhill, Hollister, Jimmy Choo, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto and other. The company was founded by Jean Madar and Philippe Benacin in May 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.