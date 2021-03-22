Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Hold rating on Horace Mann Educators (HMN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $43.47, close to its 52-week high of $44.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 68.0% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Horace Mann Educators is a Hold with an average price target of $45.00.

Horace Mann Educators’ market cap is currently $1.8B and has a P/E ratio of 13.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.13.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the market and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance, retirement annuities, including primarily tax-qualified products and life insurance in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Retirement; Life; Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines automobile and property insurance products. The Retirement segment comprises of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.