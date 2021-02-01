Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Heritage Financial (HFWA)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Heritage Financial (HFWA) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 72.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Heritage Financial with a $28.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $27.24 and a one-year low of $14.65. Currently, Heritage Financial has an average volume of 141.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HFWA in relation to earlier this year.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public. It also offers real estate construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Olympia, WA.