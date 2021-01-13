Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on GMS (GMS)

In a report released yesterday, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on GMS (GMS). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.88, close to its 52-week high of $34.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 53.8% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GMS is a Hold with an average price target of $32.67, a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

GMS’s market cap is currently $1.45B and has a P/E ratio of 57.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.85.

GMS, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The Geographic Divisions segment comprises the Central, Midwest, Northeast, Southern, Southeast, Western, and Canada. The Other segment distributes tools through Tool Source Warehouse, Inc. The Corporate segment includes the corporate office building and support services provided to its subsidiaries. Its products include accessories, acoustical ceilings, drywall, fiberglass reinforced panels, insulation, joint treatment, steel studs, and tools. The company was founded by Richard K. Mueller and Richard A. Whitcomb in 1971 and is headquartered in Tucker, GA.