Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 72.5% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bank of Commerce Holdings.

Glacier Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.00.

Glacier Bancorp’s market cap is currently $4.45B and has a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.56.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate, Commercial, and Consumer and Other Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Kalispell, MT.