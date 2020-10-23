Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)

In a report released yesterday, William Wallace from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on FVCBankcorp (FVCB). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 62.6% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for FVCBankcorp.

The company has a one-year high of $17.64 and a one-year low of $9.27. Currently, FVCBankcorp has an average volume of 10.4K.

FVCBankcorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides financial services. The firm serves the banking needs of commercial businesses, non-profit organizations, professional service entities, their owners and employees located in the greater Washington, D.C., metropolitan and Northern Virginia area. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.