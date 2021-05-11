Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on FS KKR Capital (FSK). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.23, close to its 52-week high of $21.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 69.9% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

FS KKR Capital has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.17.

The company has a one-year high of $21.33 and a one-year low of $11.92. Currently, FS KKR Capital has an average volume of 539.8K.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded by Michael Craig Forman on December 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.