Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Fortis (FTS)

Raymond James analyst David Quezada maintained a Hold rating on Fortis (FTS) today and set a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.00, close to its 52-week high of $44.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Quezada is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 76.7% success rate. Quezada covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Algonquin Power & Utilities, Northland Power, and Emera.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortis with a $45.11 average price target, which is a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$58.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.49 and a one-year low of $34.96. Currently, Fortis has an average volume of 396K.

Fortis, Inc. is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated.