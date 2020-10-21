Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI)

In a report released today, Daniel Tamayo from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.10, close to its 52-week low of $10.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 84.6% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Limestone Bancorp, and Flagstar Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.00.

Based on First Midwest Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $178 million and net profit of $19.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $189 million and had a net profit of $47.01 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 78 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FMBI in relation to earlier this year.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (Illinois) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.