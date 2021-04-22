Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on First Industrial Realty (FR)

In a report released yesterday, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on First Industrial Realty (FR). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $49.92, close to its 52-week high of $50.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 68.2% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

First Industrial Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.25.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on First Industrial Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $112 million and net profit of $83.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $111 million and had a net profit of $96.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes warehouse and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.