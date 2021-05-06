Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on EPR Properties (EPR)

Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan maintained a Hold rating on EPR Properties (EPR) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.00, close to its 52-week high of $51.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Milligan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 67.4% success rate. Milligan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Essential Properties Realty.

EPR Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $51.84 and a one-year low of $20.62. Currently, EPR Properties has an average volume of 698K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of EPR in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance, and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels. The Education segment comprises of entirely of investments in public charter schools. The company was founded by Peter C. Brown on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.