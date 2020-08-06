Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Cvb Financial (CVBF)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Cvb Financial (CVBF) on July 22. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.6% and a 46.2% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Central Pacific Financial.

Cvb Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Cvb Financial’s market cap is currently $2.48B and has a P/E ratio of 13.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.94.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking activities, including the acceptance of deposits and the lending and investing of money. The firm also offers trust and investment related services to customers. It operates through the Business Centers and Dairy and Livestock and Agribusiness. The Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers segment consists of loans, deposits, and fee generating products and services that the bank offers to its clients and prospects. The company was founded by George Borba on April 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Ontario, CA.