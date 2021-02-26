Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Cogent Comms (CCOI)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Hold rating on Cogent Comms (CCOI) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $59.47, close to its 52-week low of $53.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 54.5% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Wideopenwest.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cogent Comms with a $69.00 average price target, which is a 13.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Cogent Comms’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $142 million and GAAP net loss of $4.96 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $137 million and had a net profit of $13.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 68 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CCOI in relation to earlier this year.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications services. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.