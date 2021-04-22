Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on Charles Schwab (SCHW) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $64.80, close to its 52-week high of $68.89.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 70.6% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Charles Schwab with a $79.25 average price target, a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Compass Point also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Based on Charles Schwab’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.72 billion and net profit of $1.48 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.62 billion and had a net profit of $795 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 102 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Founded in 1986, The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It primarily operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

