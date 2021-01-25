Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 70.6% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BlackRock TCP Capital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.75.

The company has a one-year high of $14.76 and a one-year low of $4.02. Currently, BlackRock TCP Capital has an average volume of 277K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 11 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TCPC in relation to earlier this year.

Blackrock TCP Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end and non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests primarily in the debt of middle market companies as well as small businesses, including senior secured loans, junior loans, mezzanine debt and bonds. Its investment objective is to seek to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection. The company was founded on April 2, 2012 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.