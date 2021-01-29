Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Atlassian (TEAM)

Raymond James analyst Robert Majek maintained a Hold rating on Atlassian (TEAM) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $227.02, close to its 52-week high of $250.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Majek is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 75.0% success rate. Majek covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, NortonLifeLock, and Citrix Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Atlassian with a $254.30 average price target, which is a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Atlassian’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $460 million and GAAP net loss of $21.55 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $363 million and had a net profit of $69.32 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.