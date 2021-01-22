Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Amgen (AMGN)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Hold rating on Amgen (AMGN) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $253.50, close to its 52-week high of $264.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 65.6% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amgen with a $268.44 average price target, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Amgen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.42 billion and net profit of $2.02 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.74 billion and had a net profit of $1.97 billion.

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.