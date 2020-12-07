Raymond James Maintains a Hold Rating on Amerant Bancorp (AMTB)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 56.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Amerant Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.00.

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking solutions. It offers deposit, credit, investment, wealth management and fiduciary services, both in the United States and to select international customers through the Mercantil Bank, N.A. and its subsidiaries. The company operates through the following segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Corporate LATAM, Treasury, and Institutional. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment delivers the Mercantil Bank, N.A.’s core services and product offerings to domestic personal and commercial business customers and international customers, which are primarily personal customers. The Corporate LATAM segment serves financial institution clients and companies in Latin America. The Treasury segment manages securities portfolio; and manages the Mercantil Bank, N.A’s balance sheet, including the securities portfolio, the level and quality of liquidity, overall duration, economic value of equity and asset liability position. The Institutional segment comprises the balances and results of investment services and the Trust Company. Mercantil Bank Holding was founded on June 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.